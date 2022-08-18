UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Erdogan Military Cooperation, ZNPP, Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Erdogan Military Cooperation, ZNPP, Grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Kiev-Ankara military cooperation, situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the UN-brokered grain deal with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Kiev-Ankara military cooperation, situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the UN-brokered grain deal with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday.

"The visit of the President of Turkey to Ukraine is a powerful message of support from such a powerful country. During the meeting in Lviv, we discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the possibility of improving the grain initiative, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP ... Issues of defense cooperation were also touched upon.I am sure that the further expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey will strengthen both sides," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

