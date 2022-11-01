UrduPoint.com

Published November 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Ukraine's defense capability, as well as the restoration of its energy infrastructure in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Ukraine's defense capability, as well as the restoration of its energy infrastructure in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday.

"Extremely important and productive conversation with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that as a result of a massive strike on Monday, the command of Ukrainian troops and their logistics, as well as production at enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were significantly disrupted, and the rail transportation of reserves to combat areas was hampered.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been systematically targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10, causing large-scale power outages. Moscow launched strikes against Ukraine two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

