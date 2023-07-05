Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Macron Situation In Russia, On Battlefield

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had discussed the situation in Russia and on the battlefield with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We also discussed in detail the situation in Russia and on the battlefield... We must act decisively both militarily and politically. Therefore, it is very important for the Summit in Vilnius to be effective," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky also said that he and Macron agreed, together with the IAEA, to keep the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant under maximum control. Zelensky himself called the conversation with the President of France "as always useful and productive.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. Earlier, Zelenskyy said that if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to NATO at the July summit, this will demotivate Ukrainian troops. He said he had repeatedly discussed this with European leaders, US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. On June 19, Stoltenberg said that at the summit in Vilnius and in preparation for it, the allies are not discussing a formal invitation to Ukraine, but are holding consultations on what decisions will make Kiev closer to joining NATO.

