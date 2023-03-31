Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Rheinmetall Head Deepening Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had met with the head of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, and discussed the need to deepen cooperation between the parties.

"I held a meeting with the delegation of the German defense and industrial manufacturer Rheinmetall AG, headed by CEO Armin Papperger. The current state of our cooperation and prospects for its development were discussed in detail," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president noted that it was necessary to deepen the partnership in order to meet the current needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the future.

Over the past months, the German arms manufacturer has been an active participant in projects aimed at providing military support to Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is supplying ammunition for German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns used by Ukraine in the conflict, as well as providing Kiev with high-mobility HX swap-body trucks and automated reconnaissance systems, among other items. In addition, Rheinmetall is involved in the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict.