UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Does Not Rule Out Lifting Of Economic Blockade From Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Zelenskyy Says Does Not Rule Out Lifting of Economic Blockade From Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he did not rule out the lifting of economic blockade from Donbas if enterprises there returned under Kiev's control

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he did not rule out the lifting of economic blockade from Donbas if enterprises there returned under Kiev's control.

"I want to stop this war in the near future...

I really want to hope that in a year we will no longer have this war... All this is possible. We talk about it in Minsk... Everything is possible, everything may be returned in the near future, but please, then return to us our illegally nationalized enterprises that are in the temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy told reporters after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kiev.

Related Topics

Minsk Kiev May All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

21 minutes ago

Range of Russian-Indian BrahMos Supersonic Cruise ..

48 seconds ago

China Urges UK, Iran to Avoid Escalation of Captur ..

50 seconds ago

Committee formed to prepare Thar Health Package

51 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority vacates 12 kanal plo ..

58 seconds ago

Body of drowned youth recovered from Sandspit

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.