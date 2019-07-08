Zelenskyy Says Does Not Rule Out Lifting of Economic Blockade From Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he did not rule out the lifting of economic blockade from Donbas if enterprises there returned under Kiev's control

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he did not rule out the lifting of economic blockade from Donbas if enterprises there returned under Kiev 's control.

"I want to stop this war in the near future...

I really want to hope that in a year we will no longer have this war... All this is possible. We talk about it in Minsk... Everything is possible, everything may be returned in the near future, but please, then return to us our illegally nationalized enterprises that are in the temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy told reporters after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kiev.