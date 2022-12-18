UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Electricity Restored To Nearly 6Mln Ukrainian Citizens In One Day

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Electricity Restored to Nearly 6Mln Ukrainian Citizens in One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Ukraine has managed to restore power supply to nearly 6 million citizens in one day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

"The main thing today is the energy sector. Almost 6 million Ukrainians managed to get electricity back in one day, repair work continues without interruption," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He added that there were still some problems with water supply and heating in the Kiev, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr regions and other areas.

Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after a terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blames on Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy told US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation on December 11 that 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was destroyed.

