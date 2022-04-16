Zelenskyy Says 'Elimination' of Ukrainian Troops in Mariupol Will Doom Talks With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukraine will break off negotiations with Russia if Ukrainian troops in the city of Mariupol are eliminated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers, including 176 officers, of the 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to allow all Ukrainian troops to withdraw through humanitarian corridors and promised to spare Ukrainian nationalists who agree to lay down arms. The Ukrainian side declined the offer.

"Mariupol is, perhaps, like ten Borodyankas and I would like to say that elimination of our boys will put an end to all talks," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by Ukrainian news website Strana.

Mariupol, a coastal city in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with a population of 450,000, went under the control of Ukrainian troops during the 2014 offensive. On March 7, a senior DPR military said that Russian and DPR forces have surrounded the city and are clearing it of Ukrainian troops, including the neo-Nazi Azov battalion.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.