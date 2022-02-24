Zelenskyy Says Entire Security, Defense Sector of Ukraine Is Working

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the country's entire security and defense sector was working, urging the Ukrainians not to panic.

"We need tranquility from all of you. If possible, please stay at home. We are working.

The army is working, the entire security and defense sector of Ukraine is working. I, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Cabinet of Ministers will be in touch with you constantly. I will get in touch again soon. Do not panic, we are strong, we are ready for anything, we will defeat everyone," Zelenskyy said in the address to the Ukrainians.