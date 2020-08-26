KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Euronews out Tuesday that not all EU nations wanted his country to become a full-fledged member.

"I think the European Union does want Ukraine to be a partner and it does want Ukraine in the EU. Not all the EU member states want it, it is true, not all countries. It seems to me that they are not 100 percent confident in Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy said earlier that his administration was not satisfied with Ukraine's current status as an EU partner. The two signed an association deal in 2014, which the EU says is the main tool for bringing them closer together. But a full membership is nowhere in sight.

Moving to the conflict in Ukraine's east, Zelenskyy said the progress toward ending the seven-year war was not as speedy as he hoped. He added he was banking on the next Normandy Format meeting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

"It is moving, but not as fast as I expected. But now there's a ceasefire. There will be a Normandy format meeting," he said.

The president said he could not tell how long it would take to resolve the crisis but hoped that the second Normandy summit would be held before the end of the year.

On Belarus, Zelenskyy said he did not want a repeat of the 2014 uprising in the eastern European neighbor country and would not interfere in its domestic affairs.

"I absolutely do not want to intervene in the Belarus election and I will not do it. Ukraine will not intervene. It is really their politics," he said.

The president suggested it was not too late for the Belarusian government and the opposition to launch negotiations. He said he would have called a new election if he were President Alexander Lukashenko.