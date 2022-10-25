Zelenskyy Says EU Yet to Assist With $17Bln Fast Recovery Fund Requested

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the country needs about $17 billion for immediate restoration, but Kiev still has not received "a single cent" from the European Union.

"We have developed a priority assistance plan to Ukraine, this is what is needed literally for survival, not tomorrow, not next year, but right now. The weight of our Fast Recovery Plan is $17 billion for critical recovery immediately, it includes hospitals, schools, transport, energy infrastructure; we have an immense need to rebuild the houses," Zelenskyy said during the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine.

The president also said that Kiev has not yet received any money on the implementation of the Fast Recovery plan and called on the European Union to expedite the solution of the issues.

Zelenskyy added that he initiated a creation of a fund which "must start operation next month."

Earlier in October, Zelenskyy estimated Ukraine's needs to cover the budget deficit in 2023 at $38 billion. He also appealed for another $17 billion to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure. The IMF has estimated that Ukraine would need $3-4 billion in external financing assistance per month in 2023.