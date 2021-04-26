UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says 'Everything Leads to Fact' That His Meeting With Putin Will Take Place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that "everything leads to the fact" that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place, adding that he already asked Andrii Yermak, the head of his office, to start working on the organization of the meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that "everything leads to the fact" that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place, adding that he already asked Andrii Yermak, the head of his office, to start working on the organization of the meeting.

"First of all, it seems to me that everything leads to the fact that this meeting will take place. I really suggested, and you heard it, to meet in Donbas. The Russian president confirmed his desire to meet, but invited me to meet in Moscow. I have already ordered the head of the presidential office, Andrii Yermak, to contact the administration of President Putin and find mutual understanding, find a time frame and a place or city where we can meet," Zelenskyy said.

