Zelenskyy Says Expecting 'Powerful' Number of F-16 Fighters From Some Western Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kiev was expecting a "powerful" number of F-16 fighter jets in military aid from some Western countries, but Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to use the aircraft.

"Regarding F-16s and infrastructure. There is no infrastructure, it will be built and prepared. There is no point in preparing it until there is an agreement that we will have the appropriate aircraft. Our last very important meeting today was in Moldova, where I had one meeting behind closed doors with a number of countries that have confirmed that they will give us F-16s ... I have already received from some European partners an understanding about the number.

It is powerful," Zelenskyy told a news conference aired on the Suspilne Ukraine broadcaster.

An international coalition has been recently formed to provide Ukraine with F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, and training. Several countries have volunteered to host the training of Ukrainian pilots, but it has not yet been decided which of them would provide it and when.

Russia has called possible deliveries of F-16s another stage of escalation and warned that the equipment will become a legitimate target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine would become another escalation as the jets have one modification that is nuclear-capable.