Zelenskyy Says Expects Continued Bipartisan, Bicameral Support for Ukraine by US Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Washington that he expects the US Congress to show continued bipartisan support for Ukraine in both chambers despite Republicans taking over the House next year.

"Regardless of changes in the Congress, I believe that there will be bipartisan and bicameral support. I know that everybody works for this," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is slated to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening to bolster support for further assistance to Ukraine.

Some Republicans, including Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, have expressed a desire to be more judicious with US taxpayer funding of Ukraine, citing a need for transparency and accountability.

Zelenskyy's speech will come as Congress considers a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes $45 billion for Ukraine.