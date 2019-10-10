UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date To Be Coordinated Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date to be Coordinated Next Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the date of the meeting of leaders of the countries participating in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be known next week, expects the summit to take place in November

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the date of the meeting of leaders of the countries participating in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be known next week, expects the summit to take place in November.

"The date [of the summit] in the Normandy format, I think ... we will know the date next week. I think the date will be this year ... in November," Zelensky said in a press marathon, broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

Related Topics

Ukraine Marathon November TV

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Wi ..

55 seconds ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms E ..

56 seconds ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

58 seconds ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

1 minute ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

22 minutes ago

Johnson Meets With Irish Prime Minister to Discuss ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.