Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date To Be Coordinated Next Week
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:29 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the date of the meeting of leaders of the countries participating in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be known next week, expects the summit to take place in November
"The date [of the summit] in the Normandy format, I think ... we will know the date next week. I think the date will be this year ... in November," Zelensky said in a press marathon, broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.