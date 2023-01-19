MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that fighting in the military conflict with Russia had slowed down not only due to winter, but also due to Ukraine's shortage of weapons.

On Wednesday, during a speech for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Zelenskyy said that there was a slowdown in fighting in Ukraine, partly because of winter.

"There is no stagnation, there is a slowdown in the process, a slowdown in the war. I spoke about this yesterday - not only because of winter, but because of the strength on the battlefield... We spoke many times in numbers, which indicated one or another shortage of one or another weapon, which specifically affects the strength of our people. We cannot act solely on the basis of motivation, morality.

There are specific things on which resilience on the battlefield depends, and we are waiting for these specific things," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the WEF.

The Ukrainian president added that Kiev needed long-distance weapons in order to advance on the battlefield.

"We cannot reach (the positions of) the enemy, we need appropriate weapons. Our partners have it," Zelenskyy said.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.