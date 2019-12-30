UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says First Part Of Normandy Accords Implemented Following Prisoner Exchange

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says First Part of Normandy Accords Implemented Following Prisoner Exchange

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the first part of Normandy accords was successfully implemented following an exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

"The most important thing is that people are at home. The first part, which we agreed on in the Normandy format, has been completed.

We returned our people, 81 people were released, 76 people are now in Ukraine, in the part controlled by Ukraine, and six remained in the temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelesnkyy stated that the release of Berkut security force members was one of the conditions for prisoners exchange with DPR and LPR.

"Regarding the Berkut members, it is the conditions of all-to-all [formula], the conditions of this [prisoners] exchange," Zelenskyy said.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Damm ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinet’s adoption ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

7 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

7 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.