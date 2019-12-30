Zelenskyy Says First Part of Normandy Accords Implemented Following Prisoner Exchange

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the first part of Normandy accords was successfully implemented following an exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

"The most important thing is that people are at home. The first part, which we agreed on in the Normandy format, has been completed.

We returned our people, 81 people were released, 76 people are now in Ukraine, in the part controlled by Ukraine, and six remained in the temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelesnkyy stated that the release of Berkut security force members was one of the conditions for prisoners exchange with DPR and LPR.

"Regarding the Berkut members, it is the conditions of all-to-all [formula], the conditions of this [prisoners] exchange," Zelenskyy said.