UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Global Document On Security Guarantees For Ukraine Necessary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is necessary to have a global document on security guarantees for Ukraine signed by the United States and Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is necessary to have a global document on security guarantees for Ukraine signed by the United States and Russia.

"In addition to pragmatic things, we need a global document .

.. The global powers, including the States and Russia, will sit down and sign (the document) ... it should have three, four, five points on security of our country," Zelenskyy told the RBC news agency.

