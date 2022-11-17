Zelenskyy Says Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged for 120 Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the grain deal will be extended for another 120 days.

"Grain Deal will be prolonged for 120 days. (Ukraine) together with (UN head) @antonioguterres and (Turkish Leader) @RTErdogan made key decision in the global fight against the food crisis. Waiting for official announcement from partners - (Turkey) and (the UN)," Zelenskyy tweeted.