Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work To Send UN Mission To Olenivka

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work to Send UN Mission to Olenivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed him about preparations to send a UN mission to the town of Olenivka, where a detention facility hosting prisoners of war was attacked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed him about preparations to send a UN mission to the town of Olenivka, where a detention facility hosting prisoners of war was attacked.

"Antonio Guterres informed about the work on sending a UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka," a statement on the Zelenskyy's website read.

The Olenivka detention center hosting prisoners of war from the Azov regiment (designated as a terrorist organization in Russia) was shelled by Ukrainian troops in late July, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the DPR territorial defense, the death toll from the strike has reached 53, and the number of wounded has surpassed 130.

