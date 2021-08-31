Zelenskyy Says Had Fruitful Discussion With NASA Chief on Space Projects Ukraine Can Join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that his talks with NASA Administartor Bill Nelson on space projects that Ukraine can participate in were very productive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that his talks with NASA Administartor Bill Nelson on space projects that Ukraine can participate in were very productive.

"Ukraine must become a space power again.

Today I had a fruitful discussion with NASA Administrator Sen[ator] Bill Nelson on projects Ukraine can join with its unique space technologies," Zelenskyy said. "We are looking forward to Nelson's visit to Ukraine!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said the country's space agency will sign a cooperation agreement with NASA.