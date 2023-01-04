(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he has discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and steps to implement the Peace Formula in a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"A substantive conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. We discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of threats and risks of escalation at the front. I expressed gratitude for the strong support of our state by Canada. We agreed on the steps to implement the Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In another Telegram post, Zelenskyy said it was the fourth international conversation on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assured Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will do everything possible to help Ukraine "win" the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also assured Zelenskyy during a phone conversation earlier in the day that London will continue supporting Kiev in the long term.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. The United Nations had nothing to say regarding the Ukraine-made proposal to convene a peace summit at the UN in New York, according to Spokesperson Farhan Haq. The UN chief, according to Guterres' office, is ready to mediate only if all parties, including Russia, agree to participate in the summit.

Russian envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, reacting to Kuleba's proposal, said holding a "peace summit" on Ukraine without the participation of Russia is impossible.