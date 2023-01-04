UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Had Talks With Canada's Prime Minister, Discussed Steps To Peace Formula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Zelenskyy Says Had Talks With Canada's Prime Minister, Discussed Steps to Peace Formula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he has discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and steps to implement the Peace Formula in a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"A substantive conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. We discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of threats and risks of escalation at the front. I expressed gratitude for the strong support of our state by Canada. We agreed on the steps to implement the Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In another Telegram post, Zelenskyy said it was the fourth international conversation on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assured Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will do everything possible to help Ukraine "win" the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also assured Zelenskyy during a phone conversation earlier in the day that London will continue supporting Kiev in the long term.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. The United Nations had nothing to say regarding the Ukraine-made proposal to convene a peace summit at the UN in New York, according to Spokesperson Farhan Haq. The UN chief, according to Guterres' office, is ready to mediate only if all parties, including Russia, agree to participate in the summit.

Russian envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, reacting to Kuleba's proposal, said holding a "peace summit" on Ukraine without the participation of Russia is impossible.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Canada London Kiev New York Netherlands Justin Trudeau Post All

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

5 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

5 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

6 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.