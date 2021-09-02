Zelenskyy Says Handed Biden List of 450 Detained Ukrainians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting at the White House he handed President Joe Biden a list of detained Ukrainians.

"The priority at the meeting... is security issues.

In particular, security in #Donbas, in the occupied Crimea, in the Black Sea-Azov region & energy security. We handed over a list of almost 450 detained Ukrainians to @POTUS to demand their release jointly," Zelenskyy said in a tweet after the meeting on Wednesday.