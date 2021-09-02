UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Handed Biden List Of 450 Detained Ukrainians

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says Handed Biden List of 450 Detained Ukrainians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting at the White House he handed President Joe Biden a list of detained Ukrainians.

"The priority at the meeting... is security issues.

In particular, security in #Donbas, in the occupied Crimea, in the Black Sea-Azov region & energy security. We handed over a list of almost 450 detained Ukrainians to @POTUS to demand their release jointly," Zelenskyy said in a tweet after the meeting on Wednesday.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

2 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

3 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

3 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

3 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.