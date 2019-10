(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he had "Plan B" to resolve the conflict in Donbas, but did not disclose its details

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he had "Plan B" to resolve the conflict in Donbas, but did not disclose its details.

"We have 'Plan B' [for the settlement of the Donbas conflict], I do not want to talk about it now," Zelenskyy said during a press marathon broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.