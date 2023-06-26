Zelenskyy Says Has 'Positive, Inspiring' Phone Conversation With Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he had held a "positive and inspiring" phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, discussing various issues, including defense cooperation, the situation in Russia and Ukraine's peace formula.

"I spoke with US President (Joe Biden) @POTUS. A positive and inspiring conversation ... I thanked the @POTUS for the unflagging support of Ukraine, especially for Patriots (air defense system) ... We discussed further expansion of defense cooperation, with an emphasis on long-range weapons," Zelenskyy tweeted, adding that the events in Russia around the Wagner Group private military company were also on the agenda.

The Ukrainian president also stated that he and Biden coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place on July 11-12 and discussed further work on the implementation of Ukraine's "peace formula.

"

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Putin is the Russian president.