Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani On Joint Work On Decoding Flight Recorders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Work on Decoding Flight Recorders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the joint work on deciphering two flight recorders.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.

"We agreed [with Rouhani] about the beginning of joint work on decoding two flight recorders," Zelenskyy said on his official Facebook account.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.

