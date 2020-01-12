Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Work on Decoding Flight Recorders

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the joint work on deciphering two flight recorders.

"We agreed [with Rouhani] about the beginning of joint work on decoding two flight recorders," Zelenskyy said on his official Facebook account.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.