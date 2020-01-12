Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani On Joint Work On Decoding Flight Recorders
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:20 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the joint work on deciphering two flight recorders.
"We agreed [with Rouhani] about the beginning of joint work on decoding two flight recorders," Zelenskyy said on his official Facebook account.
On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.