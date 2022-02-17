Zelenskyy Says Heading by Boat to Zone of Military Operation in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he was traveling by boat to the zone of military operation in Donbas to check the border security system.

The president posted a video on Instagram, showing his boat moving through the water, with the inscription "We are heading by boats to the area of the joint forces operation.

" The video was accompanied by a photo of Zelenskyy with Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, standing in front of a map.

"We are getting familiar with the order of combat patrols and the system of protection of the state border," Zelenskyy wrote.