Zelenskyy Says Held Consultations With Macron, Scholz, Convened Security Council

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in connection with the statements made at the meeting of the Russian Security Council, he had held urgent consultations with the German and French leaders, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, and also convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with @EmmanuelMacron and @OlafScholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Minutes earlier, Ukrainian media reported that NSDC meeting was scheduled for 18:00 GMT.