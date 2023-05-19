Zelenskyy Says Holds Meetings With Representatives of UAE, Oman, Kuwait in Jeddah

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait during his official visit to Jeddah on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait during his official visit to Jeddah on Friday.

"Important meetings with the heads of the delegations of the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, adding that he briefed UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the situation on the front and discussed with him global food security.

The Ukrainian president also said that he discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula" with the deputy prime minister for relations and international cooperation for the Sultanate of Oman, Asaad bin Tarik Al Said.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with Kuwait's Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, whom he thanked for his support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia to take part in the Arab League summit. Upon arrival, he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Zelenskyy unveiled his "peace formula" plan in November 2022. Ukraine wants, among other things, the restoration of its territorial integrity, energy security guarantees, and the exchange of all captured military personnel. Russia has repeatedly argued that it is in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into account the facts on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out such ceasefire option.