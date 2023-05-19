UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Holds Meetings With Representatives Of UAE, Oman, Kuwait In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Zelenskyy Says Holds Meetings With Representatives of UAE, Oman, Kuwait in Jeddah

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait during his official visit to Jeddah on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait during his official visit to Jeddah on Friday.

"Important meetings with the heads of the delegations of the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, adding that he briefed UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the situation on the front and discussed with him global food security.

The Ukrainian president also said that he discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula" with the deputy prime minister for relations and international cooperation for the Sultanate of Oman, Asaad bin Tarik Al Said.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with Kuwait's Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, whom he thanked for his support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia to take part in the Arab League summit. Upon arrival, he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Zelenskyy unveiled his "peace formula" plan in November 2022. Ukraine wants, among other things, the restoration of its territorial integrity, energy security guarantees, and the exchange of all captured military personnel. Russia has repeatedly argued that it is in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into account the facts on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out such ceasefire option.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia UAE Kuwait Jeddah Oman Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Saud Mohammed Bin Salman November All Arab

Recent Stories

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnis ..

Russian Gas Helping Maintain Stability in Transnistria - Moldovan Interior Minis ..

21 seconds ago
 IPCIHP holds rally in favour of Pakistan Army

IPCIHP holds rally in favour of Pakistan Army

22 seconds ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) releases half yea ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) releases half yearly report on country's econom ..

1 minute ago
 Fazl strongly condemns suicide attack on Siraj-ul ..

Fazl strongly condemns suicide attack on Siraj-ul Haq

24 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Seek to Flush Out Russia Sovereign As ..

US Sanctions Seek to Flush Out Russia Sovereign Assets Immobilized in G7 States ..

1 minute ago
 Dr. Muhammad Kaleem calls on AJK President

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem calls on AJK President

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.