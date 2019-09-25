Zelenskyy Says in UN His Task Is to End Conflict in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday in the United Nations that his task was to end the conflict in Donbas.

"The end of the war, the return of all occupied Ukrainian territories and the rule of peace are my mission. But not at the cost of the lives of our citizens, not at the price of freedom or the right of Ukraine to make its own choice," Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.