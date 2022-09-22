Zelenskyy Says in UNGA Video Address Neutrality Not Part of Peace Formula Proposed by Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly that Ukraine's neutral status is not a part of the peace formula proposed by Kiev when the ongoing conflict with Russia is over.

"What is not in our (peace) formula? Neutrality. Those who speak of neutrality, when human values and peace are under attack, mean something else," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy explained the Ukraine peace formula includes five items: punishment for the aggressor; protection of life in by all available means; restoring Ukraine's security and territorial integrity; security guarantees; and a determination by Kiev to fight and by its partners to help.

Kiev has proposals to upgrade the security architecture of Ukraine, Europe and the world that is expected to preclude any aggression against the country, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine will appeal to the UN General Assembly to support an international compensation mechanism for the consequences of Russia's special military operation and has already prepared "precise steps" to establish a special tribunal to punish Russia for the alleged crimes against it, he added.

Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly participants via a 27-minute pre-recorded video message despite protests by Russia given that such form of participation is prohibited by United Nations rules.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Putin accused the collective West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.