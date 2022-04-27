UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Indonesian President Invited Him To G20 Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, thanking him for invitation to the G20 Summit in the Indonesian province of Bali in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, thanking him for invitation to the G20 Summit in the Indonesian province of Bali in November.

"Had talks with President� @jokowi. Thanked for the support of� sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit," Zelenskyy tweeted.

