UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Informed Macron Of Frontline Situation, Prospects For Further Developments

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Zelenskyy Says Informed Macron of Frontline Situation, Prospects for Further Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he informed French President Emmanuel Macron of the situation on the frontline and prospects for its development over the next several months during a phone conversation.

"During a conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, I thanked for France's comprehensive and effective support for Ukraine ... I informed him in detail of the situation on the frontline and prospects for its development in May and June. I also placed emphasis on the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation with other international partners to "consolidate their support" for the Ukrainian peace plan and coordinated next steps within the bilateral dialogue between the countries, according to the Ukrainian president.

During the talks, Zelenskyy also stated that Kiev appreciates France's commitment to provide "a powerful armored package" to Ukrainian forces.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Kiev May June Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

16 minutes ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.