Zelenskyy Says Informed Macron of Frontline Situation, Prospects for Further Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he informed French President Emmanuel Macron of the situation on the frontline and prospects for its development over the next several months during a phone conversation.

"During a conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, I thanked for France's comprehensive and effective support for Ukraine ... I informed him in detail of the situation on the frontline and prospects for its development in May and June. I also placed emphasis on the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation with other international partners to "consolidate their support" for the Ukrainian peace plan and coordinated next steps within the bilateral dialogue between the countries, according to the Ukrainian president.

During the talks, Zelenskyy also stated that Kiev appreciates France's commitment to provide "a powerful armored package" to Ukrainian forces.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.