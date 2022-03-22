UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Issue Of Crimea, Donbas Can't Be Resolved At His First Meeting With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to discuss the issue of Crimea and Donbas with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but a solution cannot be found at the first meeting.

"At the very first meeting with the President of Russia, I am ready to raise these issues, they are relevant, they are important for us - about the occupied territories. But I am sure this decision will not be made at this meeting," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukraine's Suspilne tv channel.

He also said Russia should stop its military operation and Ukraine should receive security guarantees.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

