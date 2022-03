(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Commenting on the Ukrainian-Russian talks on a possible ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is time to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"It is time to meet. It is time to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the justice for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video address..