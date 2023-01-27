UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams Tanks Arrive In Ukraine Only In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine Only in August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that it would be "too late" if the delivery of US main battle tanks M1 Abrams delayed until August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that it would be "too late" if the delivery of US main battle tanks M1 Abrams delayed until August.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. However, US officials said that the delivery of the tanks to Ukraine's battlefields and training will take many months, certainly not in time for Ukraine's alleged counteroffensive in spring.

"Overall I am grateful to the world for their support of Ukraine. But if we are talking frankly and honestly with you, the number of tanks and delivery time are of crucial and critical importance, in comparison to the decision that has been made," Zelenskyy said in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky news.

Although Western countries pledged to send new weapons to Ukraine, Kiev is yet to receive these deliveries, the president said, noting that Ukraine needs to receive new weapons as soon as possible.

"Too late," Zelenskyy said, commenting on the interviewer's remark that the delivery of tanks from the US may take until August.

He specified that the delivery dates of tanks from Europe are still unknown but the equipment will arrive for sure, since the decision has already been made. The Ukrainian president also said that Kiev needs tanks in large quantities.

"There is no point in some leading country saying: 'We are giving tanks to Ukraine, we are supporting Ukraine ... and here are five tanks.' What can we do with these? There aren't enough for our units," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that Ukraine needs at least 300-500 tanks.

Ukraine's allies this week announced an international coalition to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vehicles Kiev United Kingdom United States April May August From

Recent Stories

US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency ..

US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency for Payments in Congress - St ..

4 minutes ago
 Finnish Journalists Found Guilty of Divulging Clas ..

Finnish Journalists Found Guilty of Divulging Classified Information - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Would Prefer Meeting With Patriarch K ..

Pope Francis Would Prefer Meeting With Patriarch Kirill in Russia - Union of Old ..

7 minutes ago
 US Sees No Signs of Conflict in Ukraine Stopping - ..

US Sees No Signs of Conflict in Ukraine Stopping - White House

7 minutes ago
 US Treasury Secretary Says Urged Compliance With R ..

US Treasury Secretary Says Urged Compliance With Russian Sanctions During Africa ..

7 minutes ago
 US Bans Entry to Former Representatives of Serbia' ..

US Bans Entry to Former Representatives of Serbia's National Assembly - State De ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.