Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine Only in August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that it would be "too late" if the delivery of US main battle tanks M1 Abrams delayed until August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that it would be "too late" if the delivery of US main battle tanks M1 Abrams delayed until August.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. However, US officials said that the delivery of the tanks to Ukraine's battlefields and training will take many months, certainly not in time for Ukraine's alleged counteroffensive in spring.

"Overall I am grateful to the world for their support of Ukraine. But if we are talking frankly and honestly with you, the number of tanks and delivery time are of crucial and critical importance, in comparison to the decision that has been made," Zelenskyy said in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky news.

Although Western countries pledged to send new weapons to Ukraine, Kiev is yet to receive these deliveries, the president said, noting that Ukraine needs to receive new weapons as soon as possible.

"Too late," Zelenskyy said, commenting on the interviewer's remark that the delivery of tanks from the US may take until August.

He specified that the delivery dates of tanks from Europe are still unknown but the equipment will arrive for sure, since the decision has already been made. The Ukrainian president also said that Kiev needs tanks in large quantities.

"There is no point in some leading country saying: 'We are giving tanks to Ukraine, we are supporting Ukraine ... and here are five tanks.' What can we do with these? There aren't enough for our units," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that Ukraine needs at least 300-500 tanks.

Ukraine's allies this week announced an international coalition to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.