WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation will not change the United Kingdom's policy towards Ukraine.

"And I'm sure the UK policy toward Ukraine is not... changing because of Boris Johnson's resignation," Zelenskyy told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

However, Zelenskyy said he is unsure if Johnson's resignation will affect the speed of UK aid delivered to Ukraine, which was being sent quite quickly under his leadership.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson announced that he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party but will remain in his post until a new prime minister is appointed.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of COVID-19 distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the United Kingdom still maintained the COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning.