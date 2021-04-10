UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views On Black Sea Security Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed on Saturday security in the Black Sea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that the views of Ankara and Kiev on these issues coincided

"First of all, we thoroughly discussed security issues and countering challenges in the Black Sea region. And it is worth mentioning that the views of Kiev and Ankara coincide regarding the threats themselves and the ways to properly respond to them," Zelenskyy said after the meeting in Istanbul.

