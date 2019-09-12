UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Developing Plan To Implement Minsk Agreements With Clear Deadlines

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Developing Plan to Implement Minsk Agreements With Clear Deadlines

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Kiev was developing a map of the implementation of the Minsk agreements with clear deadlines.

"We are developing a map for the implementation of the Minsk agreements with clear deadlines," Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto broadcast by the Pryamiy television channel.

He said he expected to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the dates for a Normandy format meeting soon and added that the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine) leaders would discuss the "Steinmeier formula" when they met.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev TV

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

19 minutes ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

24 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

35 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

3 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.