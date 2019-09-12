Zelenskyy Says Kiev Developing Plan to Implement Minsk Agreements With Clear Deadlines

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Kiev was developing a map of the implementation of the Minsk agreements with clear deadlines.

"We are developing a map for the implementation of the Minsk agreements with clear deadlines," Zelenskyy said after a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto broadcast by the Pryamiy television channel.

He said he expected to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the dates for a Normandy format meeting soon and added that the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine) leaders would discuss the "Steinmeier formula" when they met.