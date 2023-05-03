Zelenskyy Says Kiev Did Not Attack Putin or Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Kiev did not attack Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"We do not attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory... we do not have, you know, enough weapons for this, that is why we do not use it anywhere. For us that is a deficit, we cannot spend it. We did not attack Putin," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.