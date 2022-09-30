UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Ready For Dialogue With Moscow But Only With Putin Out Of Office

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia instead of Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Ukraine has been and remains a leader in the negotiating efforts.

It has been our country that has always offered Russia reaching agreement on coexistence on equal, honest, worthy and fair terms. Obviously, this is impossible with this Russian president (Vladimir Putin) in power... Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another Russian president," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

