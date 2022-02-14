Zelenskyy Says Kiev 'Strives for Peace,' Wants to Resolve All Issues Through Negotiations

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Kiev was committed to peace and wanted to resolve all issues exclusively through negotiations.

According to the president, Ukraine is being threatened with a big war, the date of the military invasion is being set again, this is not the first time, but, according to the Ukrainian leader, "the state today is stronger than ever."

"The security of Europe and the entire continent depends on Ukraine, on our army. We strive for peace and want to resolve all issues exclusively through negotiations.

Both Donbas and Crimea will return to Ukraine. Exclusively through diplomacy. We do not encroach on someone else's, but we will not give up our own either," Zelenskyy said in an address to fellow citizens, which was broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

The country is confident in its armed forces, the basis of the army is the confidence of its own people and a strong economy, he said.

Zelenskyy also urged all officials to return to Ukraine within 24 hours.