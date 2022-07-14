UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Kiev To 'React Harshly' To North Korea's Recognition Of DPR, LPR

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says Kiev to 'React Harshly' to North Korea's Recognition of DPR, LPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kiev will "react harshly" to the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) by North Korea.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik Pyongyang has recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations and the termination of political and economic contacts with North Korea.

"Today (Wednesday), representatives of the occupation structures in Donetsk said that they have been recognized by the DPRK (North Korea). We will react harshly at all levels, but this is such news that it does not require additional comments, everything is obvious," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Russia was the first to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in February, followed by Syria last month.

