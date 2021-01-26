Zelenskyy Says Lockdown Justified Itself, Situation With COVID in Ukraine Controllable

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the lockdown that ended in the country had justified itself and the COVID-19 situation was controllable.

On January 8-24, Ukraine had enhanced quarantine measures (lockdown) over the novel coronavirus infection. Earlier, the cabinet also extended until February 28 the nationwide quarantine and the emergency situation regime in the country, which were previously valid until the end of 2020.

"Unlike many European countries, after the winter holidays, we did not have an outbreak of infection.

During the lockdown, there were more recovered people than sick ones," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.

"We commissioned 14,000 additional beds, now there are almost 70,000 of them and 70 percent of them are free, and about 80 percent are provided with oxygen. We can say that the lockdown has justified itself. I can say the situation is controllable, stable and not as threatening as it was in the spring," he said.