UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Lockdown Justified Itself, Situation With COVID In Ukraine Controllable

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Lockdown Justified Itself, Situation With COVID in Ukraine Controllable

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the lockdown that ended in the country had justified itself and the COVID-19 situation was controllable.

On January 8-24, Ukraine had enhanced quarantine measures (lockdown) over the novel coronavirus infection. Earlier, the cabinet also extended until February 28 the nationwide quarantine and the emergency situation regime in the country, which were previously valid until the end of 2020.

"Unlike many European countries, after the winter holidays, we did not have an outbreak of infection.

During the lockdown, there were more recovered people than sick ones," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.

"We commissioned 14,000 additional beds, now there are almost 70,000 of them and 70 percent of them are free, and about 80 percent are provided with oxygen. We can say that the lockdown has justified itself. I can say the situation is controllable, stable and not as threatening as it was in the spring," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Holidays January February 2020 Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

4 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

5 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

3 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

3 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

3 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.