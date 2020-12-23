Zelenskyy Says Macron Ready to Help Ukraine Get COVID-19 Vaccine As Soon As Possible

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his willingness to help Kiev get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

"Grateful to @EmmanuelMacron for agreeing to help speed up the vaccination against #COVID19," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

"This is a gesture of true friendship. I appreciate #France's support for #Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and our peace initiatives," he said.