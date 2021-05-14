UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Medvedchuk Was Deprived Of Chance To Affect Ukraine's Security

Zelenskyy Says Medvedchuk Was Deprived of Chance to Affect Ukraine's Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief on Friday that legal instruments were used to deprive opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk of the possibility to inflict harm on the national security.

On Thursday, Medvedchuk, who heads the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, was placed under round-the-clock house arrest until July 9 inclusive, as he is suspected of treason.

"Through legal instruments, Medvedchuk was deprived of the possibility to use media assets and state property for openly hitting the country and causing devastating damage to the national security," Zelenskyy said in his article for Focus magazine.

