Zelenskyy Says Meeting With Putin Is Necessary For Resolving Donbas Crisis

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:42 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not currently plan to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although this meeting should eventually take place for the sake of resolving the Donbas crisis

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not currently plan to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although this meeting should eventually take place for the sake of resolving the Donbas crisis.

"We can meet in two formats: Normandy format or a direct meeting between me and the Russian president. No one is talking about this direct meeting, as everyone is against it. I don't know [whether a meeting with Putin is possible]. I cannot say it now. I know one thing. This meeting should be held if we want to finish the war," Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

