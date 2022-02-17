UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Meeting With Putin Would 'Unblock' Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he was confident that a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would get the two countries out of a deadlock

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he was confident that a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would get the two countries out of a deadlock.

"A meeting with Putin would definitely unblock relations between Ukraine and Russia, because it will be the presidents looking for a way out at that meeting.

A meeting signals what the sides want," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Zelenskyy added that any outcome of an in-person meeting would be a good thing "because living with uncertainty is the worst."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a doorstep interview after an informal EU summit in Brussels that Zelenskyy had asked him to arrange a meeting with Putin. He said bringing the two to the negotiating table would not be easy.

