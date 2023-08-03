Zelenskyy Says Met With Hungarian Community in Transcarpathian Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Hungarian community during a visit to the Transcarpathian Region.

"We are finishing the day in Berehove. Meetings with representatives of Ukraine's Hungarian community," he said in a video message posted on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the region, he held a meeting on the social and security situation in the area. He said Transcarpathia will be one of the "locomotives" of the country's economic and social growth.